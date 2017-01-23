Southaven tax could renew with a twist — a way to erase it

Mississippi lawmakers could renew Southaven’s restaurant tax this year. And, they might give local residents a way to erase it.

The Commercial Appeal reports the tax has been on the books for six years. It helps pay for parks and recreation projects.

The Legislature can authorize restaurant and tourism taxes when local officials request them, and the taxes typically come up for renewal every few years.

Republican Sen. David Parker of Olive Branch is vice chairman of the Local and Private Legislation Committee. He says when Southaven’s “Penny for Your Parks” tax comes up this year, he will add a provision that would let people petition for a local election to eliminate the tax.

Mayor Darren Musselwhite says voters have approved the tax twice.