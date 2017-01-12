State wins ‘deal of year’ for landing Continental

MBJ staff

Mississippi has been awarded Business Facilities’ 2016 Economic Development Deal of the Year for recruiting Continental Tire’s commercial vehicle tire manufacturing plant to Hinds County.

Continental Tire announced in February 2016 it will locate in Mississippi, a $1.45 billion investment creating 2,500 jobs over the next decade.

In addition, the project is estimated to create 2,740 indirect and more than 1,000 induced jobs over the next decade, bringing an anticipated economic impact of more than $1.3 billion to the Jackson region.

“Nissan’s commitment to Mississippi helped draw a number of prime players to the area, including Toyota, Yokohama, PACCAR and Airbus Helicopters,” Business Facilities Editor in Chief Jack Rogers said.

“With industry giants like Continental lining up behind the state’s already impressive vehicle assembly facilities, Mississippi is accelerating into the top tier of U.S, auto industry manufacturing hubs.”