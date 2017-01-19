TODD SMITH — Use these tools to ignite your content marketing

I

t’s the perfect time to reflect on how your brand maximized content marketing in 2016 – and prep the launchpad for 2017.

Did you meet your goals and objectives last year? Consider new tools available to enhance your content marketing strategy and influence your audience in new ways.

One important development in 2016 was the major changes unveiled by Facebook. Content-marketing-centered businesses were deeply affected by Facebook’s News Feed algorithm changes, which drastically decreased organic reach. Publishers reported up to a 42 percent decrease in referral traffic from Facebook. These unexpected changes indicate that brands need to be increasingly focused on their own audience reach and retention in 2017.

Now is the time to adopt new technology for the new year. To help you get started, here are six tools that will turbocharge your content marketing strategy in 2017

1. Buffer

Buffer is a smarter way to post your content to social media. It’s like the Swiss Army knife of social media tools and can streamline your social media efforts.

Buffer lets you connect all of your social media profiles into one central hub. From there, schedule content to all of your social media assets with just a few clicks. What sets Buffer apart is its post analytics, which helps you dish out content to your audience at just the right time.

Using Buffer to streamline your social media publishing saves time and eliminates any headaches from juggling multiple social media profiles. This gives you more time to focus on creating quality content, and less time scheduling it.

2. Almighty.Press

Almighty.Press is a content-discovery tool that goes well beyond measuring basic engagement metrics such as likes, tweets and share counts. The intuitive platform connects you with a real-time filterable news feed of trending content from around the globe.

The virility of the content is measured using its Almighty Force algorithm. This allows brands to track trending content before it becomes saturated. The end result is viral content topics that arrive ahead of your competitors’.

Using Almighty.Press to identify, track, and publish trending topics before they are saturated will give your content the edge to conquer engagement algorithms employed by many social networks.

3. SumoMe

SumoMe offers an array of solutions to help grow your audience and improve the reach of your content. Most notably, SumoMe provides a list-building tool with an exit intent feature which tracks a user’s mouse movement to identify when that user intends to leave your website. This can be used to trigger a pop-up message with related posts, an email opt-in form or a custom special offer.

Brands can improve conversion rates on any page with full-screen calls to action that slide down from the top of the view port after the page content has loaded, encourage email opt-ins and promote the brands’ most recent blog post or product.

Additionally, SumoMe provides responsive share-button solutions that complement your website. Handy analytics and A/B testing for your share-button placements are baked into the app. These features work to maximize your on-page social engagement.

Using SumoMe tools can help increase the frequency with which your content gets shared across social media platforms. Having more shares and more email opt-ins is always a good thing.

4. Ninja Outreach

Ninja Outreach makes finding influencers easy. Simply enter a keyword to discover thousands of business leads, social media influencers and niche bloggers. Ninja Outreach provides data and contact details for more than 25 million people.

Ninja Outreach also provides a platform to find, contact and manage influencers. With this data, brands can select a pool of influencers and create outreach email templates directly from their dashboards. This makes it easy to find leaders in any niche. From there it is easy to track email opens, clicks and replies.

Using Ninja Outreach to find influencers will save you a significant amount of time and establish connections with people who can significantly increase your content’s reach.

5. SendGrid

Email is an effective way to build customer relationships. SendGrid’s platform allows for integration with almost any website, giving you the power to reach all your subscribers. SendGrid makes it easy to create email funnels that can be tested right down to the last detail, allowing you insights into what is working and what isn’t.

Use SendGrid in conjunction with SumoMe to create winning email capture forms that are complemented by well-timed emails for maximum engagement with your audience.

Taking time to set up and test your email campaigns can yield fantastic results for almost any content marketing effort. Once set up, SendGrid will streamline your email outreach, allowing you time to focus on other aspects of your business.

7. Pushwoosh

Pushwoosh is a handy service for sending notifications to desktop computers, mobile devices and applications.

Any content marketer worth his/her salt will know the pain of ever-increasing punitive action from Facebook’s News Feed algorithm. In today’s fast-moving climate, it’s wise not to have all your eggs in a one basket.

Finding new and reliable ways to reach your audience is one of the most important parts of a content marketer’s role. Pushwoosh provides an intuitive desktop and in-app notification system that reaches 100 percent of your subscribers by notifying them directly via their phone or web browser.

Need to address only Spanish-speaking users who made a purchase last year? Customers who recently spent more than $1,000? Easy as breathing! Use tags and filters along with other segmentation features to tailor a personal push message that will find its user in the right place, at the right time.

You can link your sites’ RSS feed directly to Pushwoosh, and they will automatically send out notifications to your subscribers when you publish new content. Pushwoosh can also be connected to Almighty.Press, giving you the ability to find fresh, relevant content and syndicate it with your audience.

All of these new tools can be used in combination to increase your brand engagement.

You can identify content with viral potential using Almighty.Press, then automatically queue the content for social media syndication using Buffer. Once users visit your site, you can use SumoMe to increase the chances of a social share or email opt-in.

In addition, use SendGrid and Pushwoosh to keep your audience updated with the latest content. Ninja Outreach can find you those ever-important influencers to help get your content in front of the people that matter most to your business.

Infuse these leading-edge tools into your brand strategy for the year, and you can count on success!

Big Top Mic | ‘The Greatest Show on Earth’ to close the curtain

The big top is coming down.

After 146 years, the curtain is closing on “The Greatest Show on Earth.” The owner of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus has announced the show will close forever in May.

The iconic American spectacle was felled by a variety of factors, company executives said. Declining attendance combined with high operating costs, along with changing public tastes and prolonged battles with animal rights groups all contributed to its demise.

Ringling Bros. has two touring circuses this season and will perform 30 shows between now and May. Major stops include Atlanta, Washington, Philadelphia, Boston and Brooklyn. The final shows will be in Providence, Rhode Island, on May 7 and in Uniondale, New York, at the Nassau County Coliseum on May 21.

The circus, with its exotic animals, flashy costumes and death-defying acrobats, has been a staple of entertainment in the United States since the mid-1800s. Phineas Taylor Barnum made a traveling show of animals and human oddities popular, while the five Ringling brothers performed juggling acts and skits from their home base in Wisconsin. Eventually, they merged and the modern circus was born. The sprawling troupes traveled around America by train, wowing audiences with the sheer scale of entertainment and exotic animals.

P.T. Barnum was a world-class brand ambassador, and one of the pioneers of connecting fun, fills and thrills to audiences around the globe! But, we live in a different era with a new generation of entertainment seekers. The ultimate circus experience will unfortunately become a retro remnant of a bygone era.

But the circus – and its dazzling brand of pomp, pageantry and flair – will forever be remembered.

Todd Smith is president and chief communications officer of Deane, Smith & Partners