Travel group picks Greenwood for meeting

MBJ staff

Travel South USA has chosen Greenwood for one of the organization’s three annual board of directors meetings. Scheduled to occur Aug. 8-10, Greenwood joins Branson, Mo., and Charleston, S.C., as 2017 host cities.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Travel South USA is the official regional destination marketing organization for the Southeast.

“Greenwood allows visitors from around the world to have a first-class experience infused with Mississippi’s uniquely rich Delta heritage,” said Mississippi Development Authority Executive Director Glenn McCullough Jr.

Travel South board members will have their meeting at the Alluvian Hotel and dine at the Viking Cooking School and local restaurants.

They also will visit Cleveland’s Grammy Museum Mississippi, the B.B. King Museum in Indianola and stop at Mississippi Blues Trail Markers along the way.