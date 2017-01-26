Trustmark fourth quarter income up 4.9 percent

By Jack Weatherly

Trustmark Corp. reported net income of $28.9 million for the fourth quarter, or 43 cents per share, a 4.9 percent increase from a year earlier.

Net income for the year was $108.4 million, or $1.60 per share, compared with $116 million in 2015, the Jackson-based bank holding company reported in a release on Tuesday.

Excluding one-time charges for retirement matters, the 2016 earnings per share were $1.70, compared with $1.71 the year before, according to the release.

Loans held for investment increased $759.8 million or 10.7 percent from the year-earlier quarter.

Gerard R. Host, president and chief executive, said, “We continued to provide customers with the products and services they desired as evidenced by our third consecutive year of double-digit loan growth and solid performance across our financial services businesses.”

Trustmark had assets of $13.2 billion as of Dec. 31, with 193 offices in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee and Texas.