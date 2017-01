The opening of University of Southern Mississippi’s Asbury Hall for classes Jan. 17 gives USM a leading role in a strategy by which Mississippi has more than doubled its nursing school graduates since the start of the previous decade.

USM’s college of Nursing already accounts for 23.55 percent of nursing baccalaureate degrees awarded in the state, followed by Mississippi College (18.3 percent) and Mississippi University for Women (16.45 percent).

» READ COMPLETE story at Hattiesburg Business Today