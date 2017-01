By BECKY GILLETTE

HATTIESBURG — More than 67 million people in the U.S. attend intercollegiate football games in the U.S. That not only has a huge economic impact on the communities where these events occur, but it also can make such gatherings a target for terrorists.

“Nowadays, if you look at the world, special events whether sporting events or some other large events, have become targets for domestic or international terrorists,” said University of Kentucky’s Chief of Police Joe Monroe.

» READ MORE at Hattiesburg Business Today by CLICKING HERE