Aerospace firm to open Clinton factory, employ 70

MBJ staff

Precision Machining Services of Chattanooga, Tenn., will create 70 jobs and invest $5 million in a manufacturing facility in the Clinton Industrial Park.

Precision will move into the 60,000-square-foot former Akzo-Nobel facility, according to a news release. The 14-acre site will house machining and painting services for the aerospace and defense industry.

“We are looking forward to expanding our company in Clinton and we appreciate the support we have received from the city in creating this opportunity,” said Precision President Wayne Oettinger.

“With the current expansion of McNeely Plastics, Taylor Power locating operations in Clinton and a future announcement of nearly 60 jobs, the Clinton Industrial Park has seen the creation of over 275 jobs since 2013,” Clinton Mayor Phil Fisher said.