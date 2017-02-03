Bell joins Southern Bone and Joint Specialists

Hallie Bell, M.D., a board certified neurologist, has joined the staff of Southern Bone and Joint Specialists, P.A.

Bell received her a bachelor’s degree in biology from Mississippi State University. She received her medical degree from the University of Mississippi Medical Center. She completed an internship from the University of Florida and her residency in neurology at UMMC. Bell completed her fellowship in neurophysiology at UMMC. She has 16 years of experience in electrodiagnostic medicine.

She is board certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology. Southern Bone and Joint is an orthopedic group with offices in Hattiesburg, Collins, Columbia, Laurel and Picayune.