Gaming Commission considers approval for 2 proposed casinos

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (AP) – After hours of debate, it’s still unclear how the Mississippi Gaming Commission will vote on two proposed casino sites that have been rejected in the past.

News outlets report that attorneys and experts for and against the casino sites in Biloxi and Diamondhead gathered Thursday in D’Iberville in front of the three-member commission.

The commission unanimously rejected RW Development’s Biloxi waterfront project in 2008, arguing that the company didn’t have control of the land to the water’s edge. The company’s attorney says gaming laws only require control of the land to the mean high-water line.

Jacobs Entertainment wants to build a casino in Diamondhead. The company’s 2014 proposal was rejected over similar arguments centered on the mean high-water line.

Commissioners are expected to vote on the proposals on March 16.