House approves tax, regulation of fantasy sports contests

The Mississippi House has reversed itself and passed a bill to regulate and tax operators of daily fantasy sports contests.

House Bill 967 failed Wednesday, but it passed after a second vote Thursday.

The bill would set an 8 percent tax and authorize the Mississippi Gaming Commission to regulate fantasy sports contests online or in casinos.

Mississippi legalized fantasy sports contests last year and established a study group to recommend rules. Those recommendations are in the bill.

Operators would have to undergo a background check, get a state license and be audited annually. They also would have to verify that people placing bets are at least 21.

The bill moves to the Senate for more work.

It passed the House without a proposed state lottery amendment that was rejected.