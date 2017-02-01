House passes bill to help pay for Jackson infrastructure

The Mississippi House is advancing a bill that would spend an additional $20 million a year in state money for infrastructure improvements in central parts of Jackson.

The House voted 99-22 Wednesday for House Bill 1226 to create a Capitol Complex Improvement District. The measure moves to the Senate for more debate. Senators are considering a different proposal, Senate Bill 2893 .

A five-member board, not the city, would decide how to spend the money under the House bill. The board would get a penny of sales tax collected in Jackson that currently goes to the state. The city’s current revenue wouldn’t be affected.

The proposed district includes the University of Mississippi Medical Center, Jackson State University, other state buildings and a broad area of central Jackson.