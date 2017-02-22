ICE agents search Asian restaurants in metro Jackson, Meridian

By Jack Weatherly

Six Asian restaurants in metro Jackson and two in Meridian were searched by agents of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency Wednesday.

Thomas Byrd, public affairs officer for the ICE office in New Orleans, said that the actions were not raids, but rather execution of search warrants.

The restaurants in the metro area are: three Ichiban Chinese restaurants, two in Flowood and one in Pearl; China Buffet in Pearl; Red Samurai in Madison, and Hibachi Express in Clinton.

In Meridian, the restaurants are Sake Sushi and China II.

Byrd said the agents did not shut down the restaurants and he was not aware of any arrests.

“I’m pretty sure they’re free to open as soon as we’re done,” Byrd said.

The agency will turn over their information from the searches to the U.S. attorney’s office in Jackson. A call to that office was not returned immediately on Wednesday.

The actions come at a time when the Trump administration is ramping up its immigration enforcement efforts in the wake of adverse federal court decisions regarding a temporary ban of immigration from seven Middle Eastern nations.

John F. Kelly, the secretary of homeland security, in a memorandum released Tuesday called for enforcement of immigration laws “by using all . . . statutory authorities to the greatest extent practicable.”

Reached by phone on Wednesday, Kam Ngai, co-owner of the Ichiban restaurants, said that he could not talk beyond saying that there are “some issues with the government.”



