IP honors team members

IP Casino Resort Spa recognized several outstanding team members for their service, dedication and work ethic in a recent ceremony.

Team Members of the Month of November included front-of-house team members Yashiko Cooks-Whittle (Finance), Susan Fountain (Table Games) and Jeslin Swaby (Housekeeping); and back-of-house team members Alex Johnson (Food & Beverage), Dana Page (Finance) and Justin Warden (Facilities).

In addition, one team member is recognized each month for his or her commitment to working safely with the Safety Spotlight Award. November’s recipient was Carol Burns (Food & Beverage).