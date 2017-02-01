Jackson State to repay $1.17M in federal science money

Jackson State University will pay $1.17 million to settle claims that it didn’t keep records supporting spending of federal money, and then faked records it gave to auditors.

The federal prosecutor in Jackson announced the agreement Wednesday about National Science Foundation grants the university received from 2006 to 2011.

U.S. Attorney Gregory Davis says JSU agreed to repay the money after an investigation by the foundation’s inspector general. That inquiry found that when JSU was being audited, employees fabricated records they gave to auditors.

University spokesman Danny Blanton says the payment won’t have “immediate impact” on JSU’s subpar cash reserves. JSU agrees to follow a compliance agreement with the National Science Foundation for five years, including employee training.

JSU settled before a lawsuit could be filed and doesn’t admit liability.