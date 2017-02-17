McWilliams joins Back Bay

Back Bay Mission in Biloxi has named Dr. Anne McWilliams as the new Micah Day Center Case Manager.

McWilliams, a native of Athens, Ala., first moved to Mississippi in 1982 to serve a church and then serve in campus ministry. She holds a Master of Arts in Christian Education from Asbury Theological Seminary, a Master of Science in Counseling Psychology from the University of Southern Mississippi, and a Ph.D. in Religion and Personality from Vanderbilt University. She is a member of First Congregational United Church of Christ in Indianapolis.

Back Bay Mission addresses the urgent needs of those suffering from poverty and its effects while building pathways to social justice.