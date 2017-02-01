Mississippi House earmarks internet sales tax for roads

Some Mississippi lawmakers want to use sales tax collections from internet retailers to pay for road and bridge work.

The House on Wednesday voted 79-38 to pass House Bill 480 , codifying efforts to collect taxes from Amazon.com and others that sell goods to Mississippians from outside the state. It moves to the Senate for more debate.

The bill earmarks the revenue for road and bridge work, with shares going to counties and cities.

Rep. Trey Lamar, a Senatobia Republican, estimates collections at $50 million and $150 million a year, short of the $500-million-plus that transportation officials say they need to prevent deterioration.

Mississippi’s tax collection agency is already proposing rules to collect taxes, which consumers are supposed to pay voluntarily.

Some Republicans attack the bill as a tax increase.