Mississippi lawmakers gear up for final weeks of budgeting

Mississippi lawmakers are turning their attention to one of their biggest jobs this session — deciding how to spend taxpayers’ money.

They will plug some holes in the budget for the year that ends June 30. And, they will set new spending levels for fiscal 2018, which begins July 1.

The deadline to agree on budgets is in late March.

State tax collections have lagged behind expectations the past several months. That means early budget proposals are relatively modest.

Agencies could be told to limit their travel expenses and to delay the purchase of vehicles. Jobs that have been vacant for several months could be eliminated.

The Division of Medicaid and the Department of Corrections are among the agencies requesting more cash for the current year.