Mississippi's Must Reads
Nancy Carpenter named MBJ’s Business Woman of the Year

Posted by: MBJ Staff in Economic Development, MBJ FEATURE, NEWS February 16, 2017

Nancy Luke Carpenter, CEO of Visit Columbus, was named Mississippi’s Business Woman of the Year for 2017 Thursday by the Mississippi Business Journal.

Carpenter was joined by 10 finalists and 39 other honorees at an event at the Old Capitol Inn in Downtown Jackson.In 1971 Carpenter began her banking career with Unifirst Bank as Vice President.  She served as Grant Chairman of the Junior League of Jackson and represented Mississippi State University on the Inter-Alumni Council.  In 1990 she began her Columbus, Mississippi banking career serving as Vice President of First Columbus, Deposit Guaranty and AmSouth.  In 2006 Carpenter was named Practitioner of the Year by the Public Relations Association of Mississippi.  She served on the executive committee for the United States Military Academy’s West Point Parents’ Club.Carpenter is CEO of Visit Columbus and a Wingman at Columbus Air Force Base. She serves on the Executive Board of the Mississippi Tourism Association.  In 2011 Governor Haley Barbour appointed Nancy to the Civil Rights Museum Commission.  She also serves on the Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History, receiving confirmation from the State of Mississippi.

The Top 10 are as follows (alphabetically) …

» Samantha Abell — Gulf Breeze

» Natalie Bement — EMI

» Pamela Hancock — Hancock Law

» NaTunya Johnson — Owner, Ish Grill

» Dr. DeJonnette King — Advanced Environmental Consultants

» Natalie Latham — Community Bank

» Jeanhee Kang — Berkshire Hathaway

» Carolyn Rains — Automations Designs and Solutions

» Teresa Thornhill — Citizens Bank

» Allyson Winter — Trustmark Bank

These were also named Top 50 Businesswomen by the Mississippi Business Journal.

Lilli Evans Bass

Hope Blankenship

Natella G. Boulton

Madeleine Hall Brown

Jordan Bryan

Kim Condon

Shelley Cresswell Walker

Stephanie Cummins

Amy Kebert Elder

Tanya D. Ellis

Chinelo Evans

Brandi Garrett

Stephanie Sims

Kelly Graeber

Socorro Harvey

Erica Grant Hines

LoRose Hunter

Lindsey-Claire Hutchins

Emily Ingram

Laurel Isbister Irby

Laura P. Johns

NaTunya Davis Johnson

Tabatha Franklin Kenney

Martha Lewis

Brittany Luke

Deanna Martino

Taliah R. Brown-McCoy

Jessica B. McNeel

Dixie Newman

Sharon G. Plunkett

Melissa Putnam

Sabrina Bosarge Ruffin

Connie Siggers-Parker

Shay Smith

Katie Bryant Snell

Betty H. Stains

Selena Lajean Standifer

Nicole G. Watkins

Tanya G. Webber

Debbie Miller Westbrook

