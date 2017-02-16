Nancy Carpenter named MBJ’s Business Woman of the Year

Nancy Luke Carpenter, CEO of Visit Columbus, was named Mississippi’s Business Woman of the Year for 2017 Thursday by the Mississippi Business Journal.
The Top 10 are as follows (alphabetically) …
» Samantha Abell — Gulf Breeze
» Natalie Bement — EMI
» Pamela Hancock — Hancock Law
» NaTunya Johnson — Owner, Ish Grill
» Dr. DeJonnette King — Advanced Environmental Consultants
» Natalie Latham — Community Bank
» Jeanhee Kang — Berkshire Hathaway
» Carolyn Rains — Automations Designs and Solutions
» Teresa Thornhill — Citizens Bank
» Allyson Winter — Trustmark Bank
These were also named Top 50 Businesswomen by the Mississippi Business Journal.
Lilli Evans Bass
Hope Blankenship
Natella G. Boulton
Madeleine Hall Brown
Jordan Bryan
Kim Condon
Shelley Cresswell Walker
Stephanie Cummins
Amy Kebert Elder
Tanya D. Ellis
Chinelo Evans
Brandi Garrett
Stephanie Sims
Kelly Graeber
Socorro Harvey
Erica Grant Hines
LoRose Hunter
Lindsey-Claire Hutchins
Emily Ingram
Laurel Isbister Irby
Laura P. Johns
NaTunya Davis Johnson
Tabatha Franklin Kenney
Martha Lewis
Brittany Luke
Deanna Martino
Taliah R. Brown-McCoy
Jessica B. McNeel
Dixie Newman
Sharon G. Plunkett
Melissa Putnam
Sabrina Bosarge Ruffin
Connie Siggers-Parker
Shay Smith
Katie Bryant Snell
Betty H. Stains
Selena Lajean Standifer
Nicole G. Watkins
Tanya G. Webber
Debbie Miller Westbrook
