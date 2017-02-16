Nancy Carpenter named MBJ’s Business Woman of the Year

Nancy Luke Carpenter, CEO of Visit Columbus, was named Mississippi’s Business Woman of the Year for 2017 Thursday by the Mississippi Business Journal.

Carpenter was joined by 10 finalists and 39 other honorees at an event at the Old Capitol Inn in Downtown Jackson.In 1971 Carpenter began her banking career with Unifirst Bank as Vice President. She served as Grant Chairman of the Junior League of Jackson and represented Mississippi State University on the Inter-Alumni Council. In 1990 she began her Columbus, Mississippi banking career serving as Vice President of First Columbus, Deposit Guaranty and AmSouth. In 2006 Carpenter was named Practitioner of the Year by the Public Relations Association of Mississippi. She served on the executive committee for the United States Military Academy’s West Point Parents’ Club.Carpenter is CEO of Visit Columbus and a Wingman at Columbus Air Force Base. She serves on the Executive Board of the Mississippi Tourism Association. In 2011 Governor Haley Barbour appointed Nancy to the Civil Rights Museum Commission. She also serves on the Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History, receiving confirmation from the State of Mississippi.