New partner at Bradley

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP has elevated attorney Slates C. Veazey to partner at the firm’s Jackson office.

Veazey represents clients in all types of litigation, with a particular emphasis on construction and insurance coverage disputes. His construction practice involves representing owners and general contractors in a variety of issues and projects, both public and private.

He has experience managing construction disputes across the United States, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and Texas.

His experience includes prosecuting and defending delay, extra work, impact, and inefficiency claims on public and private jobs, as well as defending general contractors in multi-party disputes arising from the construction of condominium and/or other multi-family residential buildings. In addition, Veazey has significant experience pursuing insurance coverage for contractor clients when their insurers deny them coverage.

He earned his J.D. (magna cum laude) from the University of Mississippi School of Law and his Bachelor of Arts (cum laude) from the University of Mississippi.