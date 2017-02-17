The Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art in Biloxi has selected new executive board members for 2017. Cree Cantrell of Biloxi, a financial advisor for Edward Jones Investments, will serve as President; Sally Joachim of Joachim Design – Architectural and Landscape Solutions, also from Biloxi, will serve as Vice President; and Bruno Milanese of Bay Pest Control hails from Ocean Springs and will serve as Treasurer. Additional board members include: Vincent Creel, Dr. Frere Gremillion, Bill Holmes, Chris Jones, Michael A. LeBatard, Ann Martin, Mary Moran, Suzy Moss, Bonnie Lee Munro, Jennifer Field Nicaud, Susan Peterson, Margo Swetman, Sabrina Stallworth, George Sustendal, Joy Tucei, Marty Wilson, and honorary member Jeff O’Keefe. OOMA’s Trustees Emeriti include: Paula April, Andy Carpenter, Larry Clark, Frank Genzer, Liz Corso Joachim, Peggy Sprabery, Judy Steckler, Elia Vasilopoulos, and Roland Weeks.

Ohr-O’Keefe selects board The Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art in Biloxi has selected new executive board members for 2017. Cree Cantrell of Biloxi, a financial advisor for Edward Jones Investments, will serve as President; Sally Joachim of Joachim Design – Architectural and Landscape Solutions, also from Biloxi, will serve as Vice President; and Bruno Milanese of Bay Pest Control hails from Ocean Springs and will serve as Treasurer. Additional board members include: Vincent Creel, Dr. Frere Gremillion, Bill Holmes, Chris Jones, Michael A. LeBatard, Ann Martin, Mary Moran, Suzy Moss, Bonnie Lee Munro, Jennifer Field Nicaud, Susan Peterson, Margo Swetman, Sabrina Stallworth, George Sustendal, Joy Tucei, Marty Wilson, and honorary member Jeff O’Keefe. OOMA’s Trustees Emeriti include: Paula April, Andy Carpenter, Larry Clark, Frank Genzer, Liz Corso Joachim, Peggy Sprabery, Judy Steckler, Elia Vasilopoulos, and Roland Weeks. Ohr-O'Keefe Museum of Art tweet





