Poultry processor to open plant in Carthage

MBJ staff

Pearl River Foods will open a poultry processing plant in Carthage, investing more than $2 million and creating 150 jobs.

The Mississippi Development Authority also will contribute a $1.5 million grant and Leake County provided $175,000 for infrastructure upgrades.

Pearl River Foods’ Carthage location will allow the company to better serve the local poultry industry. The company will lease the Leake County spec building, according to a release from the governor’s office.

“On behalf of Pearl River Foods, we are thankful to the state of Mississippi, Leake County and the city of Carthage for welcoming our operation. In a growing poultry industry, Pearl River Foods anticipates a long-term, mutually beneficial relationship between our company, the state and local communities,” said Phillip Jones, Pearl River Foods partner.

Operations are expected to start in October.