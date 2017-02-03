Courtesy of CMPDD Central Mississippi Planning and Development District (CMPDD) based in Jackson, Mississippi has received a 2016 Innovation Award from the National Association of Development Organizations for the three projects: The McNeely Plastics Expansion, City of Raymond City Hall and Boardroom Renovations, and the Town of Pelahatchie’s Comprehensive Plan. Pictured are, from left, Mike Monk, CEO, CMPDD; Jeff Kiely, President, National Association of Development Organizations; and Mitzi Stubbs, Community and Economic Development Coordinator, CMPDD.

Planning district recognized Central Mississippi Planning and Development District (CMPDD) based in Jackson, Mississippi has received a 2016 Innovation Award from the National Association of Development Organizations for the three projects: The McNeely Plastics Expansion, City of Raymond City Hall and Boardroom Renovations, and the Town of Pelahatchie’s Comprehensive Plan. Pictured are, from left, Mike Monk, CEO, CMPDD; Jeff Kiely, President, National Association of Development Organizations; and Mitzi Stubbs, Community and Economic Development Coordinator, CMPDD. Central Mississippi Planning and Development District Jeff Kiely Mike Monk Mitzi Stubbs tweet





