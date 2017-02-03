E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
Planning district recognized

Posted by: MBJ Staff in Economic Development, Newsmakers February 3, 2017

Central Mississippi Planning and Development District (CMPDD) based in Jackson, Mississippi has received a 2016 Innovation Award from the National Association of Development Organizations for the three projects: The McNeely Plastics Expansion, City of Raymond City Hall and Boardroom Renovations, and the Town of Pelahatchie’s Comprehensive Plan. Pictured are, from left, Mike Monk, CEO, CMPDD; Jeff Kiely, President, National Association of Development Organizations; and Mitzi Stubbs, Community and Economic Development Coordinator, CMPDD.

