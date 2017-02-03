Reeves earns certification

Erica Reeves, OTR/L, MS, CHT, an occupational therapist at St. Dominic Outpatient Rehabilitation Center and Hand Management Center in Jackson, has obtained the certified hand therapist credential. It is awarded by the Hand Therapy Certification Commission which involves meeting standards, developing a long-range career path, and acquiring the advanced study and training required to pass the certification examination.

Reeves is a native of South Africa who relocated to the United States in 1996. She graduated from the University of Mississippi Medical Center in 2011 and has been employed at St. Dominic’s since June of 2011. She and her husband Conner Reeves reside in Jackson.