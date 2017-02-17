Rotary recognizes Miller

Two honors were recently bestowed upon our long time District Secretary Gill Miller, longtime District Secretary of the Rotary Club of Edgewater in Biloxi. Miller received the Citation for Meritorious Service from The Rotary Foundation to recognize the money he has raised over the years for The Rotary Foundation. Club President Keith Clayton also announced that a new District Award has been created in Miller’s name recognizing the outstanding Club Secretary in the district during the year.

Paul Harris Foundations were also awarded to Tanya Schogel, Nora Miller and Clayton.