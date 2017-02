By BECKY GILLETTE

Because of restrictions in the law, Mississippi is one of the last states to cash in on the hot microbrewery trend. Quinby Chunn, owner of Southern Prohibition Brewery, is hopeful that legislation currently being considered in Jackson will allow direct sales at breweries.

“We’re trying to get House Bill 1322, which has been approved by the Mississippi House, passed this year in the Mississippi Senate,” Chunn said.

