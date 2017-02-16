Staffing symposium set for Feb. 23

by LISA MONTI

The 2017 American Staffing Association Mississippi Council Symposium will be held Feb. 23 at 9 a.m.-2:15 p.m. at the Jackson Hilton Garden Inn, located in The Dogwood shopping area of Flowood

The agenda for the second annual symposium on staffing, recruiting and workforce solutions will include presentations on how the staffing industry can help Mississippi employment and other economic issues.

In 2015, Mississippi had an average of almost 27,000 temporary workers each week and annual staffing employment of 130,400, with annual earnings per job of $30,890. The state has approximately 120 staffing firms, according to the industry association.

Sarah Wolfe, recruitment manager for Professional Staffing Group in Jackson,

is chair of Mississippi’s council. She said, “We are really excited about the

content and speakers at this year’s symposium and are honored to have Gov.

Phil Bryant as a guest. Our goal for the symposium is for all stakeholders in

Mississippi’s workforce development to discuss our common concerns and

move forward in working together to solve them.”

Richard Wahlquist, ASA’s president and chief executive officer, will open the event with a presentation on trends, challenges and opportunities in the staffing industry. He speaks regularly before business groups on employment issues and trends and has been a featured lecturer in Europe, South America, South Africa, and Japan.

Dr. Darrin Webb, the state economist and director of The University Research Center, and James Williams, executive director of the State Workforce Investment Board, will also give presentations on employment and other economic issues in the state.

During lunch, veteran industry educator and author Scott Wintrip will share his recruiting best practices to hire better and faster. Wintrip has worked with thousands of staffing firms, helping them generate more than $1.3 billion in growth.

Following lunch, Gov. Bryant will outline plans to close the middle-skills job gap, increase workforce participation rates, help Mississippi employers fill jobs and bring prospective companies to the state.

The symposium is open to the Jackson area business community with a connection to the staffing industry.

Registration for ASA members is $85 and for nonmembers, $170. The conference qualifies for 5.0 continuing education hours toward maintaining ASA credentials.

For more details, go to bit.ly/2j9PDIm.