Avian flu confirmed in Alabama near Mississippi line

MBJ staff and wire

Avian flu has been confirmed in two commercial poultry flocks in Pickens County, Ala., near the Mississippi line, a week after three commercial breeders had to kill more than 70,000 chickens Lincoln County, Tenn., near the border with Alabama.

The Alabama state veterinarian announced that the Pickens County birds are under quarantine after testing positive for the disease at a commercial breeding operation.

Dr. Tom Tabler, poultry science professor at the Mississippi State Extension Service, said on Wednesday the strain is what is known as low-pathogenic, which means it is not as deadly as the high-pathogenic strain that was found in Lincoln County, Tenn.

Nevertheless, Tabler said, the birds will be destroyed. Avian flu can mutate, and so a low-pathogen strain can become the deadlier strain.

No signs of the flu have been detected in Mississippi, Tabler said. But he added that the low-pathogenic strain is harder to detect because it does not kill all the birds that are infected.

Agriculture officials say avian flu poses no risk to humans.

Mississippi’s poultry industry dodged the 2015 outbreak of avian flu, which forced the destruction of 50 million birds in the Midwest.

Poultry in Mississippi is a $2.9 billion industry.

There are six processors in the state: Laurel-based Sanderson Farms, third-largest producer in the United States; Tyson Foods, based in Springdale, Ark., and the largest producer in the country; Koch Foods; Peco Foods, Wayne Farms and Mar-Jac Poultry. Cal-Maine Foods, which is based in Jackson, is the nation’s largest in-shell fresh eggs.

Frank Singleton, spokesman for Oakwood, Ga.-based Wayne Foods, said the company has tightened security at all of its facilities in five states, including a processing plant and hatchery in Laurel. One thing it has done is limited visits to grower facilities to essential personnel only, Singleton said.

The Alabama Poultry and Egg Association says poultry is Alabama’s largest agriculture sector, generating about $15 billion in annual revenues.