Bill to expand dyslexia voucher program clears Senate

The Mississippi Senate has advanced a bill that would let students with dyslexia receive public money to attend private or parochial schools that offer specialized services.

House Bill 1046 passed the Senate after about two hours of debate Wednesday night.

The bill cleared the House on Feb. 9. The Senate made changes, and the two chambers must agree on a final version before the bill could go to Republican Gov. Phil Bryant.

The state funding is about $5,000 per student.

The bill would add grades 7 through 12 to an existing program for grades 1 through 6, and students could take the money to border areas of neighboring states. Opponents have warned the proposal could open the door to widespread vouchers.