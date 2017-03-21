E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
Biloxi casino employee accused of stealing from slot machine

Posted by: Associated Press in Gaming, NEWS March 21, 2017

An employee at a Biloxi casino has been accused of stealing from a slot machine.

The Sun Herald reports that the state Gaming Commission says 38-year-old Gary Landon Davison, of Brooklyn, Mississippi, was arrested Saturday and charged with theft from a slot machine. Brooklyn is south of Hattiesburg.

Davis worked as a slot technician at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino. Authorities believe Davison stole money from a machine more than once.

Davis has been released after posting a $10,000 bond. It’s unclear if he has an attorney to comment on the charge.

