Biloxi is site for Red Roof’s 500th hotel

Red Roof has opened a renovated Inn and Suite in Biloxi, its 500th property in the U.S.

The property is owned by Pete Patel. The Red Roof Inn & Suites Biloxi is a family and pet friendly hotel, located off I-10 just a short drive from Keesler Air Force Base, Gulf Coast Convention Center and Beau Rivage,

Started in July 2016, the 60-room property renovation was completed in December. Renovations include new wood-like flooring, modern furniture, plush bedding, and spa-inspired bathrooms with vessel sinks. Each room has a 42” flat-screen TV in each room and free WiFi service.

“Travelers want beautifully designed rooms to relax and rest and they want more for less,” said Patel. “Our enhanced amenities are just the ticket for the perfect lodging experience. With our extensive renovations we are confident that we will WOW consumers and continue to exceed their expectations.”

Patel has been in the hotel industry for 35 years and has been involved with over 12 brands across the country from independent to those well-established, focusing on the Gold Coast.

The grand opening is Thursday with an Open House ribbon cutting ceremony.