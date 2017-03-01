C Spire to hold tech event in Oxford

MBJ staff

CTX – the C Spire Tech Experience – is set for Thursday, April 27 beginning at 2 p.m. in The Pavilion, the new $96.5 million multipurpose arena on the Ole Miss campus.

“As the region’s technology leader, we’re uniquely positioned to bring to life an event at the intersection of culture and technology,” said Ridgeland-based C Spire Chief Executive Hu Meena.

The event will feature a trio of speakers at the forefront of technology and culture, including Dr. Brian Uzzi, a Northwestern University professor and artificial intelligence expert; National Football League Chief Information Officer Michelle McKenna-Doyle and Randi Zuckerberg, founder of Zuckerberg Media.