Casino revenue falls sharply across Mississippi in February

Gamblers stayed away from Mississippi casinos in February, sending revenue tumbling 10 percent compared with the same month in 2016.

State Revenue Department figures show gamblers lost $172 million last month, compared to $190 million in February 2016.

The 12 coastal casinos posted revenue of $95 million, down 9 percent from $105 million in February 2016. It was the second-sharpest monthly revenue drop in four years on the Gulf Coast, a period when revenues have generally risen.

Receipts tumbled more than 10 percent at the 16 Mississippi River casinos, to $77 million in February compared to $86 million a year ago. That’s the second straight sharp decline in a region that has seen years of falling revenue.

Numbers exclude Choctaw Indian casinos, which don’t report winnings to the state.