Corps to improve Mississippi River monitoring in Vicksburg

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is soon going to be able to better monitor the stages of the Mississippi River using information gleaned from a Vicksburg bridge.

The Vicksburg Post reports that Warren County and the Corps signed an agreement Monday to allow the engineers to upgrade the equipment it has on the old bridge on U.S. Route 80.

Corps spokesman Greg Raimondo says the work on the system should begin in about two weeks. He says the new system will send the stage information directly to a satellite that will then relay it to the district and other agencies.

The Corps has had trouble getting a signal to the satellite and to agencies such as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration ever since a 2011 flood.