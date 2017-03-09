Divorce debate still rolling at Mississippi Capitol

The Mississippi Senate is reviving a proposal to make divorce less complicated for victims of domestic abuse.

Senators added divorce provisions Wednesday to House Bill 1356 , a measure originally dealing with protective orders in criminal sexual assault cases. One ground for divorce under current law is habitual cruel and inhuman treatment. Senators removed “habitual.”

A House committee chairman had killed a Senate bill dealing with domestic abuse and divorce.

The House on Monday added to Senate Bill 2680 “abusive physical contact” as a ground for a divorce, as well as threats, stalking, and financial abuse.

Both bills now say testimony of one credible witness would be allowed, and that could be the abuse victim.

The two chambers must agree on a single bill before anything could go to the governor.