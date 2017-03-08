Former U.S. Attorney Edward L. Stanton III joins Butler Snow

Butler Snow has announced that Edward L. Stanton III – former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee – has joined the firm in its Memphis office. Stanton will practice with the firm’s White Collar, Compliance and Government Investigations team and its Commercial Litigation Practice Group.

“Ed had a very successful track record as U.S. Attorney and is highly regarded by his peers in and out of the courtroom,” said Donald Clark, Jr., chairman of Butler Snow. “His distinguished career has earned him a stellar reputation for exemplary service to his community and the Department of Justice. Ed’s leadership and experience, both in the U.S. Attorney’s office and as a litigator for a Fortune 500 corporation, make him an extremely valuable addition to the firm’s white collar, investigations and commercial litigation practices.”

Stanton joins former U.S. Attorneys Jim Letten and James B. Tucker, as well as former Assistant U.S. Attorneys Stephen C. Parker and Jonathan T. Skrmetti, strengthening the firm’s growing government investigations, white-collar practice and commercial litigation group.

Butler Snow’s White Collar, Compliance and Government Investigations team is primarily involved in the defense of criminal and regulatory matters, including matters concerning allegations of fraud, tax and financial violations, criminal contempt, RICO violations, and environmental violations. The firm’s Commercial Litigation Practice Group handles a wide array of complex disputes arising from contract and business arrangements for a broad range of businesses nationwide, and is led by some of the most experienced trial lawyers in the firm.

As U.S. Attorney, Stanton served as the chief federal law enforcement officer for the Western District of Tennessee from 2010 to 2017, managing an office of approximately 100 attorneys and support staff in two locations. He oversaw the investigation and litigation of major criminal and civil cases that focused on violent crime, financial and health care fraud, racketeering, international drug trafficking, terrorism, child exploitation and cybercrime. During his tenure, his office collected more than $50 million in civil and criminal actions.