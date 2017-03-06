Hall chosen as new Mississippi corrections commissioner

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant has appointed an attorney with wide experience in state government to be the new state corrections commissioner.

Pelicia Hall has been interim commissioner the past few weeks, since Marshall Fisher left the top job in the prison system when Bryant chose him to lead the Department of Public Safety. Hall had been Fisher’s chief of staff in the Department of Corrections.

Bryant announced her appointment as commissioner Monday. She must be confirmed by the state Senate.

Hall has 15 years’ legal experience in government and in private practice. She has served as special assistant U.S. attorney. When she was a special assistant state attorney general, she represented the Department of Corrections and other agencies. She is a former lead attorney for the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.