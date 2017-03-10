House leadership makes new effort to fund transportation

House Speaker Phillip Gunn called Senate Bill 2939 “a viable solution . . . a practical solution” to a problem that bedeviled the Legislature saddled with revenue shortfalls, due in part to tax cuts it has made.

The bond issue would be split evenly between counties and cities, said Scott Waller, executive director of the Mississippi Economic Council, which has championed the effort to find money for what it says would take $375 million a year just for maintenance.

Amazon.com, the giant online seller, agreed recently to begin voluntarily collecting the tax on its sales — expected to generate between $15 million and $30 million a year. In addition, the Department of Revenue has begun collecting tax revenues from about 30 online sellers who are voluntarily paying the 7 percent tax, according to the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal. The legislation would also divert half of the collections to Mississippi Department of Transportation and 25 percent each to cities and counties. SB 2939 also calls for MDOT to find $25 million in savings in its budget.

Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves let House Bill 480 die in committee on Feb. 28. It would have required companies with at least $250,000 in annual sales in the state to pay a 7 percent tax, which would be used for roads and bridges maintenance.

Reeves said a 1992 U.S. Supreme Court ruling would make the measure unconstitutional.

If the state’s general fund grows by at least 2 percent, up to $100 million would be allocated for that purpose, Waller said.

Waller noted that the Federal Highway Administration closed 57 more bridges in the state, bringing the total to 215 and meaning 65,000 detours daily for motorists.

Sen. Hob Bryan, D-Amory, offered impromptu comments after the presentation.

Calling it a “somewhat different perspective,” Bryan. “Over the past few years, this Legislature has cut billions . . . out of our general fund” through corporate tax breaks.

And it also has used taxpayer money to help build shopping centers in Madison County, on the Gulf Coast and in DeSoto County.