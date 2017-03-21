E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
Home » NEWS » Education » Jon Meacham to give commencement address at Ole Miss

Jon Meacham to give commencement address at Ole Miss

Posted by: For the MBJ in Education, Govt/Politics, NEWS March 21, 2017

School officials say Pulitzer Prize-winning author and presidential historian Jon Meacham will give the spring commencement address at the University of Mississippi.

The university said in a statement that Meacham will speak to graduates and their families at 9 a.m. on May 13 in the Grove on the Oxford campus.

Meacham is a former editor of Newsweek and a contributor to Time and The New York Times Book Review.

Meacham is a native of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and earned an English literature degree from the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee.

Tagged with:

About For the MBJ

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*