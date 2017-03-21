Jon Meacham to give commencement address at Ole Miss

School officials say Pulitzer Prize-winning author and presidential historian Jon Meacham will give the spring commencement address at the University of Mississippi.

The university said in a statement that Meacham will speak to graduates and their families at 9 a.m. on May 13 in the Grove on the Oxford campus.

Meacham is a former editor of Newsweek and a contributor to Time and The New York Times Book Review.

Meacham is a native of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and earned an English literature degree from the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee.