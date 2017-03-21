KeyTronicEMS expanding in Corinth

Electronic manufacturing service provider KeyTronicEMS is expanding in Corinth, investing $500,000 and creating 75 full-time jobs.

“KeyTronicEMS’s expansion demonstrates the company’s commitment to Corinth and Alcorn County,” Gov. Phil Bryant said. “I appreciate the company for helping us show the world Mississippi is a place where companies can compete successfully and enjoy long-term, sustainable growth.”

KeyTronicEMS specializes in printed circuit board assembly and full product assembly, plastic molding, precision metal stamping, fabrication and finishing and engineering services. For the expansion, the company is incorporating a new surface-mount technology production line into its Corinth facility.

“KeyTronicEMS has enjoyed growth and new manufacturing opportunities here in our Corinth facility,” said KeyTronic Corporation CEO Craig Gates. “We are investing in the long-term future of our people here by adding millions of dollars of new production equipment to the plant, and with the support of the state of Mississippi and Alcorn County, we will also be upgrading our county-owned facility. As a result, we plan to add 75 additional full-time employees.”

The Mississippi Development Authority and Alcorn County are providing assistance for building improvements.

“MDA is pleased to support KeyTronicEMS’s steady growth in Corinth, bringing 75 exciting new career opportunities to the people of Alcorn County,” said MDA Executive Director Glenn McCullough, Jr. “We are thankful for our partners at The Alliance, the Alcorn County Board of Supervisors and the city of Corinth for their teamwork with MDA to help KeyTronicEMS expand in our state.”

KeyTronicEMS plans to add the 75 jobs over the next three years.