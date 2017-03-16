The Latest: 2 casino sites rejected on Mississippi coast

Regulators have rejected proposals for two new casino sites on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes had said the sites don’t meet requirements of a state law that limits state-regulated casinos to sites touching water along the Mississippi River or the Gulf Coast.

The Sun Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2mTQYY8 ) that the state Gaming Commission on Thursday rejected applications from RW Development for a site in Biloxi and Jacobs Entertainment for one in Diamondhead. The three commissioners did not discuss reasons for their unanimous decision.

Previous members of the commission had blocked the Biloxi site in 2008 and the Diamondhead site in 2014.