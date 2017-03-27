Leggett & Platt expanding Tupelo operations

Furniture industry supplier Leggett & Platt said Thursday it has expanded its Super Sagless operations in Tupelo, investing in new manufacturing equipment for motion furniture.

The expansion doesn’t add new jobs, but L&P said the move helped retain the current workforce at 274.

“I appreciate the Leggett & Platt team for choosing to once again expand its Tupelo campus and keep hundreds of jobs in Lee County. Leggett & Platt’s decision to grow in Tupelo demonstrates Mississippi is a place where companies can grow and enjoy years of success,” Gov. Phil Bryant said.

Leggett & Platt’s business segments include residential furnishings, industrial materials, commercial products and specialized products.

“We made the decision to expand in Tupelo for very sound reasons: committed employees, a supportive community and state leaders dedicated to a growing economy,” said Paul Saval, general manager of Super Sagless, a division of Leggett & Platt.

The Mississippi Development Authority provided $200,000 in job protection assistance under its Job Protection Act program.

Under the program, an existing industry “cannot reduce employment by more than 20 percent if it receives a grant. The Job Protection Grant Program provides for a maximum grant amount per project of $200,000 provided that the existing industry matches the grant on a dollar-for dollar-basis.”

Grant money is available only for fixed assets, and can’t be used for working capital.

“After competing against other locations, Mississippi won this project, evidence of the productive workforce, thriving business climate and economic development teamwork found in Tupelo and throughout the state,” said MDA Executive Director Glenn McCullough, Jr. “We appreciate our partners at the Community Development Foundation who worked effectively with MDA to bring this expansion to Tupelo thereby retaining the existing talented workforce.”

Operating in Tupelo for more than 60 years, Leggett & Platt last expanded there in 2016, creating a new business venture to support the mattress industry. In that project, L&P invested $967,000 and said it would create 25 new jobs. In addition to its Tupelo campus, Leggett & Platthas operations in Houston and Saltillo.