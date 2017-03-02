Lott Furniture reaching 100th birthday during a time of downtown Laurel renaissance

By BECKY GILLETTE

Back in the 1940s, Blues musician Blind Roosevelt Graves sang and played his guitar in front of Lott Furniture at 320 Front Street almost daily.

“He and his brother, Uaroy, drew massive crowds to Front Street just to hear them play, locals and travelers alike,” said Rodney Rowell, who owns Lott Furniture with his wife, Angie. “It’s been said that Blind Roosevelt was a big influence on the Delta Blues musicians who would stay to listen between train stops.”

…

Lott Furniture, which will be 100 years old in October, managed to be nimble and innovative enough to continue operating in the downtown. And now the owners are delighted to see Front Street coming back bigtime.

» READ COMPLETE STORY at Hattiesburg Business Today