McCormick & Company locating in Marshall County, creating 48 jobs

“I am pleased to welcome McCormick as the newest member of the state’s thriving warehousing and distribution industry. The 48 jobs being created by the company will positively benefit the local community and economy for years to come,” Gov. Phil Bryant said.

McCormick, manufacturer of spices, herbs and flavorings, is locating in a 615,000-square-foot spec building in the Chickasaw Trail Industrial Park.

“Our new distribution center in Mississippi will create space for growth and allow us to optimize our distribution network in the U.S.” said Vice President Americas Supply Chain for McCormick Scott Simmons. “With this new location, we expect to improve service delivery to our customer base and build additional capabilities to meet the future needs of our business.”

The Mississippi Development Authority and Marshall County are providing assistance for sewer improvements.

“In Marshall County, Mississippi, McCormick found the workforce, positive business climate and spec building location proved to be advantageous for their new operations,” said MDA Executive Director Glenn McCullough, Jr. “We salute the teamwork of the Marshall County Board of Supervisors and the Marshall County Industrial Development Authority for working effectively together to bring exciting new career opportunities to the people of North Mississippi.”

Mississippi competed with one other state for the project. McCormick expects to begin operations in Marshall County in mid-2017.