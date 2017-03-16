E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
Home » NEWS » Education » Mississippi College Board seeks more financial oversight

Mississippi College Board seeks more financial oversight

Posted by: Associated Press in Education, NEWS March 16, 2017

Mississippi’s College Board wants to increase oversight over the finances of the state’s eight public universities.

The board voted Thursday to spell out expectations for university finances, after Jackson State University ran into financial trouble because of overspending. The College Board ultimately pressured JSU president Carolyn Meyers into resigning in October, and the university is now looking at budget cuts to reduce spending and rebuild reserves.

The board must vote on the policy again before it’s enacted.

Higher Education Commissioner Glenn Boyce will be able to recommend financial targets to individual universities as part of budget planning. The policy would also make managing for financial stability part of each university president’s job evaluation and allow trustees to refuse to consider expensive projects sought by a university in financial trouble

About Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*