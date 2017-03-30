Mississippi House speaker to create lottery study group

Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn says he will appoint a committee to study the pros and cons of creating a state lottery.

The Republican from Clinton is a leader in his Baptist church and has long opposed the game of chance.

But on Thursday, Gunn told reporters that he wants to see numbers evaluating how a lottery could affect the Mississippi economy and tax collections.

His comments came a day after the 2017 legislative session ended.

Proposals to create a lottery failed in the House this year.

Republican Gov. Phil Bryant asked lawmakers to consider a lottery as a way to generate revenue. He said Mississippi is losing money because residents are driving to other states to buy lottery tickets.