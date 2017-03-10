Mississippi judge retiring from US appeals court in October

A longtime judge is planning to retire from the federal appeals court that handles cases from Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

The Clarion-Ledger reports Judge Grady Jolly of Mississippi says in a letter that he intends to step down from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on his 80th birthday in October.

Jolly is one of four 5th Circuit judges based in Mississippi.

President Donald Trump will nominate a successor to for the 22-member court.

President Ronald Reagan chose Jolly in 1982, when Jolly was in private law practice in Jackson.

Jolly earned his law degree from the University of Mississippi in 1962. After working for the National Labor Relations Board in North Carolina, he returned to Mississippi as an assistant U.S. attorney from 1964 to 1967.