Mississippi's Must Reads
The new Magnolia State Bank branch in the old Laurel Mercantile store drew a crowd at its grand opening.

New Magnolia State Bank branch adds to excitement of downtown Laurel’s revival

Posted by: Becky Gillette in Banking & Finance, MBJ FEATURE, NEWS March 24, 2017

By BECKY GILLETTE

LAUREL — Magnolia State Bank (www.bankmagnolia.com) recently held a grand opening of its new branch of the bank in a triangular-shaped, landmark historic building downtown that housed the Laurel Mercantile in the late 1800s.

“They are bringing new jobs and excitement to the area, but they aren’t new to downtown,” said Jim Rasberry, Rasberry Financial Services, who is chairman of the Jones County Economic Development Authority. “They have been part of the growth of downtown since the beginning and Heather Brown has been a leading voice for downtown revitalization.”

