Shell building proposed next to Panda Express

The building would be built just south of the restaurant on the current property, which has only one entrance/exit. Plans show that would not change.

According to plans filed with the city’s planning department, the building permit value of the shell building is $780,000.

Panda Express opened in Tupelo in October 2015.

CFT NV Developments LLC is the real estate arm of the company that owns Panda Express.

Panda Express’ parent company, Panda Restaurant Group – which also has the Panda Inn and Hibachi-San brands – operates all of its restaurants with the exception of select locations in airports, universities, military bases, hospitals, casinos, amusement parks and stadiums. It does not offer franchises.