Tupelo again ranked a top micropolitan

The area was ranked fifth – down one notch from a year ago. It’s the eighth time since 2005 Tupelo has finished in the top 10.

Tupelo has finished in the top 25 micropolitan rankings 13 times.

The U.S. Census Bureau lists 575 micropolitans – an urban area with a population of at least 10,000 but less than 50,000 – in the country.

The ranking was compiled by Atlanta-based Site Selection magazine, which focuses on corporate real estate and economic development fields.

Tupelo was recognized for its showing In 2016, when it announced 10 new and expanding industry projects during the year, including General Atomics, AIA Countertops, Southern Motion and more. The projects created more than $61 million in new capital investment and at least 869 new jobs.

Since 2005, the Community Development Foundation and Lee County have created nearly $750 million in capital investment and nearly 6,000 jobs.

“The success of 2016 is yet another step in Tupelo/Lee County’s long-term strategy for economic growth. Through our partnerships with the Mississippi Development Authority, Tennessee Valley Authority and other economic development officials – we will continue to maintain our momentum in 2017,” said Lee County Board of Supervisors President Phil Morgan. “Our focus on the further development of our industrial parks, including the construction of Lee County’s third, 100,000-square-foot shell building, will remain a top priority.”

Barry Smith, the chairman of CDF, said, “Community Development Foundation’s program of work in partnership with our private and public leaders is exemplary. This recognition is not by chance, but is only the result of the hard work by our community, working together towards greater prosperity for all. These partnerships are critical as we work together to create more and better jobs in 2017.”

